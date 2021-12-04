Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.69

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 102509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Outbrain, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

