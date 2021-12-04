OWNDATA Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $628,930.96 and approximately $9.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.92 or 0.00374510 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013017 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.56 or 0.01599643 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002883 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars.

