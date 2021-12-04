Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 55.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

