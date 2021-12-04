Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

MASI stock opened at $276.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

