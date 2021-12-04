Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Atlassian by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $244,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 32.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 120.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $276,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $349.50 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of -81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

