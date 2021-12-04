Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

