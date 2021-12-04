Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,167 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Workday by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,735 shares of company stock valued at $162,230,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.20, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.11. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.