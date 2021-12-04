Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $576.00.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.86. 1,910,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,745. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $296.92 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

