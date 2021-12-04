Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $252,268.80 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

NYSE:PARR opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $814.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

