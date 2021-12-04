Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0024

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $278,357.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,669,936 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

