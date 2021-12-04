Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 41 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.