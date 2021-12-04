Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAGDF remained flat at $$33.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. Paragon ID has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions.

