ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 96.1% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $3,303.48 and $40.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 96.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00327445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

