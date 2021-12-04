Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 76,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mercury General by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 17.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

