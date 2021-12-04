Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $37.61 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

