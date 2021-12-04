Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 40,490 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

