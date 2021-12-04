Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CET stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

