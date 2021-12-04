Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,491,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

