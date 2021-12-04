Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of AeroVironment worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,591.67 and a beta of 0.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

