Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMRF. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

PRMRF stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

