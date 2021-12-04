Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Tops $15.06 (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.06 or 0.00030801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $46.84 million and $11.14 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059512 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.27 or 0.08271056 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00065109 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083071 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,246.37 or 0.98694455 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.
About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
