Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,089,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 750,358 shares during the last quarter.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.