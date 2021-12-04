Patrick J. Donovan Purchases 1,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $518.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

