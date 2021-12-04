Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 244,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 141,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

