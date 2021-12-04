Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 733,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,248. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $264,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

