PayBX (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00239158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

