PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

