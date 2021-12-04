Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 142,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.10 ($0.15).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.91. The company has a market cap of £13.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Web based monitoring, management, and control; IP connectivity; and Playout in a Box solutions. The company was formerly known as Vislink plc and changed its name to Pebble Beach Systems Group plc in February 2017.

