Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 21.90 ($0.29).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.