PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Down 26.4% in November

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 411,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 152,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

