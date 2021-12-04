Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $9.50 on Monday, hitting $238.08. 182,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $1,308,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $15,137,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.