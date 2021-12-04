PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0506 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $8,456.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00203957 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

