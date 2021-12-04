PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

