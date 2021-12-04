PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $174,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

