Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

