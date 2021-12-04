Personal Wealth Partners Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.