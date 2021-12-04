Personal Wealth Partners Purchases 5,335 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $61.31 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

