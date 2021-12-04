Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $10.64

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $9.85. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 561,964 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

