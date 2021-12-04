Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.01 and traded as high as C$10.26. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 1,043,912 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7584257 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,382,920. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$236,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,374,622.20. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,303 and have sold 71,758 shares valued at $650,321.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

