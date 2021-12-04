Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 600,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $35,357,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PECO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 310,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,372. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

