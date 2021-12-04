Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.73

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.73 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 98.50 ($1.29). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 482,063 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTN. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The company has a market capitalization of £539.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

