Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires 62,624 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,624 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.