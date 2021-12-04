Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Up 22.1% in November

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $19,047,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $12,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $14,726,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $14,540,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $27.96. 177,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,397.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

