PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.