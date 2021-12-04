PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.
PMF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
