PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

PMF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

