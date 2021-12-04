Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

