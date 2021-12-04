Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,660 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.