Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

