Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,907 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.