Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.